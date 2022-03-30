Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT at $401.89

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $401.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $357.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $321.17 and a 52-week high of $546.16.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,049,000 after acquiring an additional 37,878 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

