Brokerages Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Price Target at $40.50

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Parsons in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSE:PSN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 727,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,854. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. Parsons has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Parsons by 68.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

