Brokerages Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Price Target at $238.00

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pernod Ricard from €200.00 ($219.78) to €215.00 ($236.26) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €233.00 ($256.04) to €243.00 ($267.03) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pernod Ricard from €245.00 ($269.23) to €256.00 ($281.32) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

