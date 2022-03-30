Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Price Target at C$19.65

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

Shares of PSK traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$17.49. The company had a trading volume of 491,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,041. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.51 and a 12-month high of C$17.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

