Brokerages Set Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Price Target at $17.67

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

PVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PVG remained flat at $$15.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

