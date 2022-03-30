Brokerages Set Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) PT at $19.00

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGAOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Proximus from €19.00 ($20.88) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Proximus from €18.00 ($19.78) to €19.00 ($20.88) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. 564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. Proximus has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.52.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

