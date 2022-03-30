Brokerages Set WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Price Target at $24.75

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $787,420. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WOW opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

