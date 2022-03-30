Brokerages Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target at $96.40

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZNTL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

ZNTL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. 5,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,405. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $83,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $30,188.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

