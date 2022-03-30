Brokers Issue Forecasts for Karat Packaging Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Karat Packaging in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 21.64%.

KRT opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $380.38 million and a P/E ratio of 17.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 37.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 86,875 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the third quarter worth $1,152,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth $769,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 97.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

