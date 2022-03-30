Brokers Issue Forecasts for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.38. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

