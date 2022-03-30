Brokers Offer Predictions for Astria Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Astria Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($11.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($10.34).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

