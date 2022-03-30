Brokers Offer Predictions for McDonald’s Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report issued on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.61.

NYSE MCD opened at $248.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

