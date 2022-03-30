Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Up to $29.77

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.77, but opened at $30.56. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 180 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBU. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

