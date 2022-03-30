Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 233,884 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,884 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 3.42% of Denny’s worth $34,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DENN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Denny’s by 69.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth approximately $11,201,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 113.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 478,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 292,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $883.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

