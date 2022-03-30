Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $27,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 78.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Charter Communications by 165.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after acquiring an additional 494,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

Shares of CHTR opened at $572.33 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $544.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $581.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.64.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

