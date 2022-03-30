Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $72,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter.
MDY opened at $505.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $452.89 and a 1-year high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.