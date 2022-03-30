Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $72,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY opened at $505.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $452.89 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.