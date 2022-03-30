Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 17,145 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,353,000 after acquiring an additional 177,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,258,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,169,000 after purchasing an additional 154,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $243.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.62 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

