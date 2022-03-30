Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,335,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.45% of Stericycle worth $79,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,544.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 27.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -190.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

