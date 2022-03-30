Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of Equifax worth $24,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Equifax by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 644.1% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 46.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,789,000 after buying an additional 24,678 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.18.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $243.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.26. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.91 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

