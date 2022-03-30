Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,847,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 121,278 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 4.20% of Infinera worth $84,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Infinera by 272.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

