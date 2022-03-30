Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 341,290 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,290 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 3.24% of Premier Financial worth $37,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,730 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Premier Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PFC shares. Piper Sandler cut Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

