Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 1,025.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ball by 546.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLL. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball stock opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average is $91.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.