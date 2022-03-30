Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $251,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Mondelez International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average is $63.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.