Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $334,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,099.57 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $893.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $949.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 224.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $58,684,303 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.