Brown Advisory Securities LLC Invests $225,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $113.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.21. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

