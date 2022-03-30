Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.85.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,395 shares of company stock valued at $29,540,550 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP stock opened at $312.22 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.11 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.32.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

