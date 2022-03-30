Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Apple makes up 11.2% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,246,196,000 after buying an additional 414,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $178.96 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

