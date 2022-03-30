BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.03

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.03 and traded as low as $26.77. BRP Group shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 255,071 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on BRP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Get BRP Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 144.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,617 shares of company stock worth $744,828 over the last three months. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after acquiring an additional 120,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,936,000 after purchasing an additional 257,680 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,685,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,974,000 after purchasing an additional 273,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,987,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,541,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.