BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2024 earnings at $11.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.09 EPS.

DOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$136.36.

BRP stock opened at C$102.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$93.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$129.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

