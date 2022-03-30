BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to C$125.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday. boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $82.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 280.96%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

