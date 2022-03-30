BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to C$136.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOOO. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, increased their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $82.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $102.96.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 280.96% and a net margin of 10.39%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

