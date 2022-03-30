BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to C$146.00 at Raymond James

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOOO. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.81.

BRP stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 280.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in BRP by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after acquiring an additional 966,038 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of BRP by 42.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of BRP by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,297,000 after buying an additional 45,171 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

