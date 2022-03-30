BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

BRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of BRT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. 741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,111. The stock has a market cap of $448.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.86%.

In other news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $69,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $250,855 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 160.9% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 121.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 76.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BRT Apartments by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

