BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

BTCS stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84. BTCS has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS in the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

