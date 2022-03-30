Bunicorn (BUNI) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $416,869.10 and $70,346.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047978 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.10 or 0.07210662 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,230.79 or 1.00075011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00055967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047533 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

