C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 3.4%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 9,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,523,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,731 shares of company stock worth $182,854. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,512,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 119,466 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

