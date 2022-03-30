CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins dropped their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 585,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. 442,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. CAE has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

