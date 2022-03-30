Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Separately, Consumer Edge raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,243. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.81 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $161,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.