Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CHW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. 170,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

