California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRC. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

CRC traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,642. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.28. California Resources has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $4,373,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $24,722,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,186,886 shares of company stock worth $55,239,202 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in California Resources by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

