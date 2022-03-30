Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.48.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CALA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
