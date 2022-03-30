Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

