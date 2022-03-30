Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.63. 578,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,506. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

