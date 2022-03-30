Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 1,612 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intel were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 292,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $5,596,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,010,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,983,000 after acquiring an additional 38,418 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

