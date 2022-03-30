Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $727,000 in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILCG. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 303,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.22.

