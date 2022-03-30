Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 74 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,099.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $893.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $949.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $58,684,303. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.