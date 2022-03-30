Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 404 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $171.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.30 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.54 and a 200-day moving average of $161.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

