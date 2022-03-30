Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

NOG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $27.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 404,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 410,376 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,927,000 after purchasing an additional 610,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -31.37%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

