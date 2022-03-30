Capital One Financial Comments on Antero Resources Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Antero Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 4.08.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,064.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.