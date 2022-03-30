Capital One Financial Weighs in on PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $4.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.73. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $74.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $78.13.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,919 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

